Maryam Nawaz Asks Govt Not To Stop Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

The PML-N vice president says the police constable has been martyred and Imran Khan is responsible for his death.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday asked the government not to stop Imran Khan's long march.

She said let Imran Khan come there for his long march.

"Imran Khan is taking out long march not against the government but the establishment," said Marayam Nawaz while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday.

She requested the court not to support Khan, pointing out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was holding a long march not against the government but the establishment.

Maryam said that the police constable was martyred while on duty and Imran Khan was responsible for the tragic incident.

The lashed out at PTI chairperson exclaiming that his own kids were safe in London while he was putting the lives of children at risk by creating a chaotic situation in the country.

"You want to bring the children of the nation to the streets and to get them beaten. The martyred constable was a son of the nation. Tell yours children to come to Pakistan and lead this protest," she said.

She said that she was on the front line in our every movement.

Carrying on with the criticism the PML-N leader stated first Imran Khan said that animals are neutral. Yesterday, he told the Institution to stay neutral.

