Maryam Nawaz ,Bilawal Bhutto's Corner Meeting Creates Storms In Political Arena

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Maryam Nawaz ,Bilawal Bhutto's corner meeting creates storms in political arena

Both PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold meeting ahead of Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2020) Pictures and videos of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have gone viral on social media, creating waves in political arena ahead of Gilgit-Baltisan elections.

In political circles, this meeting the inside of which is yet to come out is being considered important as both PML-N and PPP both are opponents parties. Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold one on one meeting to discuss political situation and their elections' strategy just three days before Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

For last couple of weeks, both leaders are visiting GB and running their elections campaigns to grab maximum votes.

(MORE TO COME)

