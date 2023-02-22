Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities' confidence: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Marayam Nawaz had bolstered the confidence of the minorities by participating in the PML-N's minority wing's meeting.

Posting the pictures showing the members of the minority community giving gifts to the PML-N leader on her Twitter handle, the minister said Maryam Nawaz also reciprocated their love for her.

The snaps were not mere pictures but a true reflection of Pakistan being a Federal state, she added.