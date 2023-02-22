UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Bolsters Minorities' Confidence: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities' confidence: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Marayam Nawaz had bolstered the confidence of the minorities by participating in the PML-N's minority wing's meeting

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Marayam Nawaz had bolstered the confidence of the minorities by participating in the PML-N's minority wing's meeting.

Posting the pictures showing the members of the minority community giving gifts to the PML-N leader on her Twitter handle, the minister said Maryam Nawaz also reciprocated their love for her.

The snaps were not mere pictures but a true reflection of Pakistan being a Federal state, she added.

