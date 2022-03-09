Maryam Nawaz breaks silence over present political silence

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N vice-president has targeted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts what she said to save his office.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has broken silence over the present political situation and targeted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to contact allies amid moves of opposition parties for no-trust-trust motion against him.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was now making efforts to save his office. She said he was in trouble of losing his seat after the opposition parties got united to remove him from the office of Prime Minister.

she asked Prime Minister to show some patience saying that some days are left from left from no-trust-move.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Karachi to meet MQM-P leaders at their headquarters to seek their support on the matter of no-trust-motion.

He is also due to visit MQM-Pakistan's head office In Bahadurabad to hold a meeting with the leadership of the allied party.

Later, the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the PTI's members of Sindh Assembly and party's provincial and divisional level leadership.