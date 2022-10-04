UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Calls Imran Khan As "triple F"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The PML-N vice president says Imran Khan is Foreign Funded Fitna (FFF).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has given a new name "Foreign Funded Fitna".

Taking Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote, "Pls refer to IK as triple F from now on. FFF= Foreign Funded Fitna,"

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz addressed a press conference and strongly criticized Imran Khan. She said that Imran Khan never respected women.

She held press conference after getting her passport from the LHC judicial branch.

"Imran Khan's track record about women is evident of this fact that he doesn't respect women," said Maryam.

She also referred to Khan's recent apology to female judge, saying that he first threatened the female judge by calling her name and later when he realized he would be disqualified he went to her courtroom to tender apology.

