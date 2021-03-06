Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan “Trump of Pakistan”,  Bilawal says he is “grumpy old man”

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N and PPP leaders have rejected PM Imran Khan’s vote of confidence, saying that his days have been numbered.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz called Prime Minister Imran Khan as “Trump of Pakistan”, predicting that the days of his rule have been numbered.

Maryam Nawaz said that the rule of Prime Minister Imran khan must to end.

“InshaAllah, he will be out soon. His departure is must,” the PML-N Vice-President said while addressing a joint-press conference with PDM leaders in Islamabad.

She also called him thief and gave him different Names including Aata Chor [flour thief], Bijli chor [electricity thief], gas chor [gas thief].

“How is calling others thieves when he himself is a big thief?,” she asked.

Maryam Nawaz stated that they would continue their political struggle against PTI government.

“They say we have been running Abu Bachao movement but now there is a movement for “Bacha Bachao” in the country, she said and smiled.

“When no-confidence movement will be run is the only right of PDM. Imran Khan has no right. Khan Sahib! We'll tell you.

I know that PDM is united and will continue its political struggle. PDM, he says, will run its movement.

“Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and Zardari when take decisions no one can stay iin their way,” said Bilawal.

He said there was disappointment everywhere, especially in the democratic process since this party into power.

“This small space is sufficient for us to expose this puppet and ineligible [Imran Khan], he said adding that all provinces were with the PDM and not with Imran Khan.

“The public and now parliament has rejected Imran Khan,” said the PPP Chairman, pointing out that the system adopted by Imran Khan was dangerous .

He also criticized PTI workers’ clash with PML-N outside the parliament building, saying that this act was against the values.

PPP workers never assaulted women and they could not and Imran Khan who is leader o f the house did not bother to condemn this act of violence with the PML-N leaders, he added.

Khan sahib’s way of accusing others is his permanent feature because he [Imran Khan] is himself ineligible.

Bilawal Bhutto said: “You must learn from Gillani. You don’t have stature to even call his name. You should have learnt. You would have been in different position. Calling President Zardari and hurling these abuse at him were seen at the parliament,”.

He said that Imran Khan could not be allowed to go away because of what he did during the last three years.

“My father restored the Constitution and that is great service to the nation. The credit of 18th amendment goes to President Zardari,” he further said.

He also said: “We are doing politics for decades and doing it for the public. I have inherited politics from my forefathers. We never came into power through the illegal ways,”.