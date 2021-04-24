UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Calls Off Karachi Visit Amid Fear Of COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:44 PM

Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit amid fear of COVID-19

The PML-N Vice-President was due in Karachi to lead election campaigns party candidate Miftah Ismail for by-polls on NA- 249 seat.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her scheduled visit to Karachi amid the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

Marriyam Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, has confirmed this development, saying that the trip has been cancelled due to increasing cases of Coronavirus.

She says Coronavirus has posed serious threat to the peoples’ lives.

Maryam Nawaz was due in Karachi today to lead an election campaign of her party candidate Miftah Ismail for by-polls on NA 249 seat in Karachi. Maryam Nawaz had to lead the rallies in different areas of the constituency and the main public gathering was to be held at Bismillah Chowk of Baldia town area of Karachi.

The by-poll in NA-249 is due on April 29. The election campaigns which will commence on April 27 will conclude on April 28.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Lead Baldia April Muslim NA-249 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Walk in vaccination for citizens of 60 to 64 years ..

2 minutes ago

SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour docks with ISS: NASA ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab procures some 856,000 tonnes wheat till dat ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe bowling coach vows to win the series agai ..

33 minutes ago

In terms of population, there are almost no entert ..

35 minutes ago

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Docks Wit ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.