Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit amid fear of COVID-19

The PML-N Vice-President was due in Karachi to lead election campaigns party candidate Miftah Ismail for by-polls on NA- 249 seat.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her scheduled visit to Karachi amid the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

Marriyam Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, has confirmed this development, saying that the trip has been cancelled due to increasing cases of Coronavirus.

She says Coronavirus has posed serious threat to the peoples’ lives.

Maryam Nawaz was due in Karachi today to lead an election campaign of her party candidate Miftah Ismail for by-polls on NA 249 seat in Karachi. Maryam Nawaz had to lead the rallies in different areas of the constituency and the main public gathering was to be held at Bismillah Chowk of Baldia town area of Karachi.

The by-poll in NA-249 is due on April 29. The election campaigns which will commence on April 27 will conclude on April 28.