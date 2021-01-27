Maryam Nawaz calls PTI govt as “land grabber mafia”

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML_N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Kokhar brothers over loss of “Khokhar palace” by calling PTI government as “land grabber mafia”.

Maryam Nawaz said that she came to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan personally monitored operation against “Khokhar palace”.

“This government itself is mafia –a land grander mafia and I came know that Imran Khan personally kept monitoring this operation,” said Maryam while talking to the reporters during her visit to Khokhar brothers on Wednesday.

She said that injustice was being committed with the PML_N for last four hours but thanked God that PML-N was still United.

“PTI leaderships should focus their own party because tough time is coming their way,” said the PML-N Vice-President.

She stated that whenever these PTI leaders went outside to the public places they faced huge backlash and anger of the public.

Talking about Justice retired Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Maryam Nawaz said that he was one among the pioneers of “fake JIT”.

The present government, she stated, failed to deliver as PIA, Sugar and other areas.

“You have to give answers that how you people and your officials are using public money and involved in corruption,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the officials of the ruling PTI sat with Moussavi and demanded his own share.

“They are looting public money. You [Imran Khan] are equally responsible and you will be held responsible,” she added.

She stated that Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed was member of the governing body of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

“Sheikh Azmat Saeed should excuse from being part of this,” said Maryam Nawaz, warning that the PML-N would expose him for his influence he used being judge of the Supreme Court.

“In house change—the proposal of Bilawal Bhutto has come to my knowledge and we shall decide on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the bureaucracy and the executive was also annoyed by this government.

“There was merit when Shehbaz Sharif used to be here as Chief Minister. But the officials are facing brunt of this government,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the bureaucrats should also be well aware of this government.

She also criticized the PTI government for high inflation and poor governance.

“This is government is enemy of itself even if we give it five-year time of rule,” she added.

Imran Khan should mortgage "Bani Gala" instead of mortgaging Islamabad club.

"The government has failed to break PDM." she added.