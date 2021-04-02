Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz could not go aboard as she was allegedly involved in many corruption and money laundering cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz could not go aboard as she was allegedly involved in many corruption and money laundering cases.

The name of Maryam Nawaz was placed in exit control list (ECL) and the government was not intended to remove her name from the ECL till the cases reached their logical conclusion, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Maryam Nawaz and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenures and they were now accountable before the whole nation about their wrongdoings.

Commenting on Swiss bank accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, he said the original record of the case was available in National Accountability Bureau.