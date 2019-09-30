Maryam Nawaz challenges her arrest by NAB in LHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz has challenged her arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Lahore High Court (LHC).Maryam Nawaz filed a plea in the LHC on Monday.

Petitioner took the plea that NAB has arrested her for political victimization.She said NAB didn't find even a single evidence in the investigation till yet so it is illegal to keep any Pakistani national in jail without proof.She prayed court to issue order of her release after declaring her arrest nullified.She also prayed court to approve her bail plea.