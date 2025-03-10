Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Committed To Healthcare Reforms, Says Azma Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Maryam Nawaz committed to healthcare reforms, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari has underscored Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s hands-on approach to addressing public healthcare concerns, stating that she is the first CM to personally visit hospitals to assess issues on the ground.

She lamented the unavailability of essential medicines in public hospitals, terming it "unacceptable," and stressed the need for effective utilisation of government funds allocated for healthcare. Her remarks came during a press conference at the Punjab Assembly, where she also criticised the alleged politicisation of healthcare crises.

She said the Punjab government has increased the health budget by 500% and Primary health centres have been made operational to ensure better medical facilities for the public.

Azma emphasised that hospital administrations are responsible for utilising government-provided funds for public welfare. She added that accountability does not rest solely with the chief minister but with all relevant officials.

Bukhari expressed sorrow over the deaths of two patients due to incorrect injections at Mayo Hospital, stating that the CM was deeply saddened by the incident and took immediate action by ordering strict measures against those responsible. The chief minister dismissed the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) and CEO; however, this decision was subjected to unnecessary media trials, she said.

She further added that the unavailability of essential medicines in hospitals is unacceptable. The chief minister questioned the MS as to why patients were forced to buy medicines from outside when Mayo Hospital had a budget of Rs1.33 billion. Additionally, Rs 150 million had been allocated for health insurance, patients were still facing difficulties, which is a serious case of negligence, she added.

Azma Bukhari highlighted administrative issues within the health department and stressed the urgent need for improvement. She acknowledged that Punjab doctors are extremely hardworking and honest, but negligence will not be ignored. She expressed concern over doctors’ protests and strikes, stating that such actions create difficulties for the public and are unacceptable. She also remarked that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister of Punjab to personally visit hospitals to assess public issues, yet, unfortunately, baseless propaganda was created regarding the resignation of the MS, which is highly irresponsible.

The provincial minister reiterated that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to provide better healthcare facilities to the public and that no negligence will be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

21 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

21 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

36 minutes ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

1 hour ago
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

1 hour ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

2 hours ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan