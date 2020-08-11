Maryam Nawaz condemns attack on party workers, her car outside NAB office

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says that her car has been attacked by the police officials, pointing out danger to her life amid stones and attack outside the NAB office in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Augut 11th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has condemned police shelling and baton charge against her party workers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that she strongly condemns attack on her party workers who have come out to show solidarity with her on the occasion of her appearance before the anti-graft body.

Maryam Nawaz appeared in compliance of the NAB’s summons regarding a case about illegal transfer of 200 acre land in Raiwind.

The PML-N leaders says that her car was also attacked during her appearance before the NAB. She said her car was bullet proof, and therefore, she remained safe.

She wrote: “Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bullet proof vehicle. Shame,”.

The National Accountability Bureau has deferred Maryam Nawaz’s hearing and has decided to file cases against the demonstrators.

Gates of the NAB office have been shut down. However, Maryam Nawaz refused to leave the premises of the NAB despite that the officials asked her to leave.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz was summoned by the anti-graft body to explain her position regarding a case of an illegal transfer of 200 acre land in Raiwind area.

The property was transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz in 2014 whereas 100 kanals each were transferred to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and erstwhile Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif – father and uncle of Maryam.

It may be mentioned here that the rules and regulations of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) were ignored while transferring the lands. The property was declared as green land to stop construction around the Sharif family’s terrain.