Maryam Nawaz condemns barring of Shehbaz Sharif from travelling abroad

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President says it is highly condemnable how fake government brazenly violated court order by stopping Shehbaz Sharif at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday condemned barring of Shehbaz Sharif by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from travelling abroad.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that it was highly condemnable how fake government brazenly violated court order by stopping PML-N president at the airport today.

She further said that the government move shows how scared selected is of Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Spokesperson of the party Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Federal Investigation Agency is committing contempt of court by not allowing Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad on Imran Khan’s order.

Talking to the media after Shehbaz Sharif was denied to fly, Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the move and said that restraining him from travelling abroad is contempt of court, adding the claim regarding the system updating is false.

She further said that the government’s mean maneuvers does not make any difference to Shehbaz Sharif,” she said. However, the PML-N would take recourse to the courts soon as the consultation process with the legal experts was underway.

Aurangzeb said her party had all the legal options to visit.