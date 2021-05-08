UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Condemns Barring Of Shehbaz Sharif From Travelling Abroad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:46 PM

Maryam Nawaz condemns barring of Shehbaz Sharif from travelling abroad

The PML-N Vice-President says it is highly condemnable how fake government brazenly violated court order by stopping Shehbaz Sharif at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday condemned barring of Shehbaz Sharif by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from travelling abroad.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that it was highly condemnable how fake government brazenly violated court order by stopping PML-N president at the airport today.

She further said that the government move shows how scared selected is of Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Spokesperson of the party Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Federal Investigation Agency is committing contempt of court by not allowing Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad on Imran Khan’s order.

Talking to the media after Shehbaz Sharif was denied to fly, Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the move and said that restraining him from travelling abroad is contempt of court, adding the claim regarding the system updating is false.

She further said that the government’s mean maneuvers does not make any difference to Shehbaz Sharif,” she said. However, the PML-N would take recourse to the courts soon as the consultation process with the legal experts was underway.

Aurangzeb said her party had all the legal options to visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Contempt Of Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Federal Investigation Agency Muslim Media All From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

3 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

3 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

3 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

3 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.