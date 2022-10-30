(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday expressed her sorrow and grief over the death of Channel Five reporter Sadaf Naeem.

According to Channel Five, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container. Sadaf fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle, it said.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, Maryam said that she was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a precious life of a tv reporter, Sadaf Naeem.

She extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.