Maryam Nawaz condoles with Nasir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice President Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyam Nawaz reached at the residence of Sindh Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Nasir Shah in Rohri, Sukkur district to condole on the demise of his mother on Sunday.

She extended her sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.