Maryam Nawaz Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Being Elected As PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on being elected Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.
In her message issued on Sunday, the CM said.”I also congratulate the people of Pakistan as they have got a Khadim.” The CM expressed good wishes for the success of elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. She said,”A new era of service will begin in Pakistan under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Nation's servant and Nawaz Sharif’s soldier Shehbaz Sharif's election as Prime Minister will bring prosperity and development.”
The chief minister said,”Shehbaz Sharif's speed, hard work, efficiency and honesty are world-renowned. His past is witness to his hard work, efficiency and merit.” She said that the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a victory of true democracy, adding that Shehbaz Sharif's leadership is indispensable for solving economic, social and political problems of Pakistan.
