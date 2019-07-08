Maryam Nawaz contacts Nasir Butt following judge Arshad Malik’s statement

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Maryam Nawaz has reportedly asked Nasir Butt to prepare for a press conference over the controversial video.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has contacted party UK leader Nasir Butt following the press release of judge Arshad Malik.

Party sources said that Nasir Butt is currently residing in London. He is not in direct contact with anyone. He is neither calling nor meeting anyone except his close aides.

The party has used third channel to convey the message.

After judge Arshad Malik rejected the allegations made in the leaked video, the PML-N is quite worried.

This is why Maryam Nawaz has contacted central character Nasir Butt and told him to give his stance over the video.

Moreover, the party leadership has directed Nasir Butt to not return to Pakistan.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

Following this, judge Arshad Malik issued a press release issued on Sunday, saying that the conversation in video is distorted and presented out of context.

He said that Maryam Nawaz has made false allegations in the press conference.

The judge said that he did not give the verdict under any pressure.

“If I had to give verdict under pressure or bribe, I would not have convicted Nawaz Sharif in one case and acquit him in another,” he said.

I listened to Maryam Nawaz’s press conference where she levelled allegations against me. This was only done to get political advantage and make my decisions controversial. The video is fake, false and hypothetical, he wrote.

“This is an attempt to malign me, my family and my institution,” he said.

He claimed that several representatives of Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family not only offered to bribe him but also warned of dangerous consequences if he did not cooperate.

About central character Nasir Butt, he said he is also from Islamabad, adding that he knows him and his brother Abdullah Malik for long.

He also demanded a legal action against Maryam Nawaz for making these allegations.