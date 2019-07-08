UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Created Problems For Herself: Farogh Naseem

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Maryam Nawaz created problems for herself: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Sunday said Maryam Nawaz had created problems for herself by presenting video against a judge in front of media.

The video should have been presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz before the court rather than media, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the video could not provide any relief to Nawaz Sharif, but if proved wrong it could cancel the bail of Maryam Nawaz.

If the video was proved fake then this act would be considered as contempt of court and the responsible could face six months imprisonment as per the constitution, he added.

The minister said the PML-N leadership should focus on the provision of money trail regarding their properties.

He said Arshad Malik was an honest judge and he could not come under pressure by anyone, adding the judge had already denied the video in his press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Contempt Of Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Sunday Muslim Media Court

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative KhalifaSat stam ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command organises worksho ..

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority launches Fo ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parl ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.