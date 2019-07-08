Maryam Nawaz created problems for herself: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Sunday said Maryam Nawaz had created problems for herself by presenting video against a judge in front of media.

The video should have been presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz before the court rather than media, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the video could not provide any relief to Nawaz Sharif, but if proved wrong it could cancel the bail of Maryam Nawaz.

If the video was proved fake then this act would be considered as contempt of court and the responsible could face six months imprisonment as per the constitution, he added.

The minister said the PML-N leadership should focus on the provision of money trail regarding their properties.

He said Arshad Malik was an honest judge and he could not come under pressure by anyone, adding the judge had already denied the video in his press release.