Maryam Nawaz creates new spirit among party workers: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and the Prime Minister's Adviser Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday said PML-N's senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has created a new spirit in the workers after becoming the Chief Organizer of the party and "we are ready to arrange the party convention in every area of the province." "Being a political worker, Maryam Nawaz Sharif knows how to take the party workers along and has emerged as the most popular political leader and strength of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who has unnerved the political opponents," Muqam said while addressing the PML-N workers convention here.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Hazara could not be separated from each other as the former has laid a network of development projects, including the Hazara Motorway, that brought very positive changes in the lives of the people of Hazara in particular and KP in general.

He said PTI has done nothing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 10 years except loot and plunders, and that negative remarks were being raised about Pakistanis in the world when the former prime minister sold out a watch that was gifted to him.

He appreciated Maryam Nawaz for taking along the party workers at divisional and district levels, which created a new spirit among them.

He underscored the need to fulfilling the genuine demands of the party workers including employment.

He said loyal and committed workers were the real asset of the party and they would always stand with Nawaz Sharif.