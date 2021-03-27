UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Criticizes PPP For Damaging Political Struggle For An “insignificant Post”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:06 PM

Maryam Nawaz criticizes PPP for damaging political struggle for an “insignificant post”

The PML-N Vice-President says that PPP actually has damaged itself and rejected the notion of any crack in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz strongly criticized PPP for damaging political struggle for an inconsequential post in the Senate.

Maryam Nawaz regretted that PPP did all this for a very “benefit”.

But she said that it was the damage which they [PPP] did to itself and not the PDM and other parties.

“If you needed this small benefit , a very tiny post you should have asked Mian Nawaz Sharif. He would have supported you even in the National Assembly,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Answering to a question that whether Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was no more after PPP parted its way in the Senate she responded that she never thought like that.

“PDM is there and other parties are united for their cause,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Senate Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Post All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation signs MoU with American ..

7 minutes ago

Burglars Ransack Storage Units Belonging to Beyonc ..

9 minutes ago

Parents should administer polio drops to children; ..

9 minutes ago

Johnson Decries 'Disgraceful' Attacks on Police Du ..

9 minutes ago

Collaboration between Sialkot and Chinese industry ..

9 minutes ago

Saboor Aly's banghra wins fans' hearts on social m ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.