Maryam Nawaz criticizes PPP for damaging political struggle for an “insignificant post”

The PML-N Vice-President says that PPP actually has damaged itself and rejected the notion of any crack in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz strongly criticized PPP for damaging political struggle for an inconsequential post in the Senate.

Maryam Nawaz regretted that PPP did all this for a very “benefit”.

But she said that it was the damage which they [PPP] did to itself and not the PDM and other parties.

“If you needed this small benefit , a very tiny post you should have asked Mian Nawaz Sharif. He would have supported you even in the National Assembly,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Answering to a question that whether Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was no more after PPP parted its way in the Senate she responded that she never thought like that.

“PDM is there and other parties are united for their cause,” said Maryam Nawaz.