Maryam Nawaz criticizes PTI govt for “oil scam”

The PML-N Vice-President says it is just because of the incompetence, poor decision making, looting and plundering the masses for benefit of “Selected” and his “coronies”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz came down hard upon the PTI government for another oil scam.

Taking to Twitter, she said this scam was reflection of the PTI government’s incompetence, poor decision making, looting and plundering the masses for the benefits of “Selected” and his “coronies”.

She wrote: “As if we had shortage of scams - sugar, wheat, LNG, medicines, now the oil scam. All multi-billion Dollars scams reflecting incompetence, poor decision making and looting & plundering the masses to benefit SELECTED & his cronies,”.

Her tweet came at the moment when POL prices went up for another 15 days. According to the reports, the petrol pumps refused to provide petroleum products to the consumers as they came to know that the government was going to increase POL prices.

They said that the petroleum companies created crisis for their own benefits. On Tuesday, the Federal government decided to take action against all those companies involved in crisis of POL products.