UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Criticizes PTI Govt For “oil Scam”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:19 PM

Maryam Nawaz criticizes PTI govt for “oil scam”

The PML-N Vice-President says it is just because of the incompetence, poor decision making, looting and plundering the masses for benefit of  “Selected”  and his “coronies”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz came down hard upon the PTI government for another oil scam.

Taking to Twitter, she said this scam was reflection of the PTI government’s incompetence, poor decision making, looting and plundering the masses for the benefits of “Selected” and his “coronies”.

She wrote: “As if we had shortage of scams - sugar, wheat, LNG, medicines, now the oil scam. All multi-billion Dollars scams reflecting incompetence, poor decision making and looting & plundering the masses to benefit SELECTED & his cronies,”.

Her tweet came at the moment when POL prices went up for another 15 days. According to the reports, the petrol pumps refused to provide petroleum products to the consumers as they came to know that the government was going to increase POL prices.

They said that the petroleum companies created crisis for their own benefits. On Tuesday, the Federal government decided to take action against all those companies involved in crisis of POL products.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Oil All Government Wheat Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Reluctant Japan rugby hero Goromaru announces reti ..

1 minute ago

UK inflation slides on virus restrictions: data

3 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Boeing introduces thermal disinfection to fight CO ..

3 minutes ago

Rs1.5 mln distributed among 52 students of GCWUF

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.