Maryam Nawaz Criticizes SC, Judges Over ‘facilitation’ To Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2023 | 06:43 PM

  Maryam Nawaz criticizes SC, judges over ‘facilitation’ to Imran Khan

The PML-N senior vice-president says the court has endorsed martial laws in the past and was now imposing a form of "judicial martial law."

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz criticized the Supreme Court and its judges during a protest by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the court's building.

Maraym Nawaz accused certain judges of facilitating Prime Minister Imran Khan, while condemning the court's past actions against elected prime ministers.

The PML-N supremo also accused the court of imposing a form of "judicial martial law" and questioned its role in upholding the sanctity and honor of the parliament.

The PDM leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders and workers reached outside the Supreme Court despite Section 144 was in the force in Islamabad.

The PDM had announced sit-in protest against the top court, especially against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for what they said “facilitation” to Imran Khan.

During the protest, Nawaz said, "We respect this building but certain facilitators in this building were killing the justice."

She also criticized the Supreme Court for sentencing an elected prime minister to death and disqualifying another for not receiving salary from his son.

Furthermore, she claimed that the court endorsed martial laws in the past and was now imposing a form of "judicial martial law."

A large number of PDM workers were present outside the court's building to protest against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, accusing him of facilitating Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nawaz also talked about the idea of necessity, which she said was born from the Supreme Court.

