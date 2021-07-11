UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Damaging Kashmir Cause Through Irresponsible Statements: Aon Abbas Buppi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz damaging Kashmir cause through irresponsible statements: Aon Abbas Buppi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had been damaging the Kashmir cause through irresponsible statements during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election campaign.

The PML-N leaders were doing dirty and reprehensible politics for political point scoring during the election drive in AJK to get sympathies of the people but they would fail in doing so, he expressed while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized that the PML-N ruled for five years in AJK had did nothing for the welfare and development of the area and its leadership had adopted non-serious attitude in that regard. He hoped that PTI would clinch majority seats in AJK polls due to its manifesto and solid stance over Kashmir issue.

The Senator said that Maryam Nawaz had been using such language to make happy to India as she had already attacked the national institutions including armed forces for personal gains.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

24 minutes ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

54 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.