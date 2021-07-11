Maryam Nawaz damaging Kashmir cause through irresponsible statements: Aon Abbas Buppi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had been damaging the Kashmir cause through irresponsible statements during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election campaign.

The PML-N leaders were doing dirty and reprehensible politics for political point scoring during the election drive in AJK to get sympathies of the people but they would fail in doing so, he expressed while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized that the PML-N ruled for five years in AJK had did nothing for the welfare and development of the area and its leadership had adopted non-serious attitude in that regard. He hoped that PTI would clinch majority seats in AJK polls due to its manifesto and solid stance over Kashmir issue.

The Senator said that Maryam Nawaz had been using such language to make happy to India as she had already attacked the national institutions including armed forces for personal gains.