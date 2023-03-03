UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Declares PML-N's Readiness For Elections, Takes Jabs At PTI And Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for elections, takes jabs at PTI and Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday declared that her party was ready to participate in the elections, stating that she has already completed visits to half of Punjab

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday declared that her party was ready to participate in the elections, stating that she has already completed visits to half of Punjab.

In a fiery speech at a rally in Gujranwala, she expressed confidence in PML-N's chances of a "thumping victory" in the elections and urged equal opportunities for all participants.

She urged PTI to get the election symbol of 'Truck' while referring to leaked audio of Fawad Chaudhary and his brother Faisal Chaudhary.

Taking a jab at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz called him a "mentally retarded person" and criticized his failed initiatives, including the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" and long march, etc.

She accused Imran of filling his own pockets and directing his workers to "fill jails".

Nawaz also called for justice for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, stating that a proven culprit and thief was roaming free while the hands of PML-N were being tightened. She taunted Imran's recent questioning of the increasing dollar-rupee parity ratio, stating that a person imposed after the "Panama Conspiracy" was questioning the destruction of the economy.

Ms Nawaz urged Imran's facilitators to desist from reviving him, as she believed he had already finished politically. She also criticized his (Imran's) decision to leave the assemblies in April and later implore for the restoration of assembly memberships of his lawmakers, calling his decisions that of a "mentally disturbed person".

