Maryam Nawaz Defends Recent Increase In POL Prices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:35 PM

The PML-N senior vice president has said that the current increase in prices of petroleum products was inevitable due to the IMF agreement signed by the previous government.

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz has said incumbent government is committed to revive national economy and provide relief to common man.

Talking to media in Bahawalpur on Thursday, she said current increase in prices of petroleum products was inevitable due to the IMF agreement signed by the previous government.

Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not strengthen Counter Terrorism Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite ruling the province for ten years.

She said PML N supports freedom of expression and stands by journalists.

Earlier, addressing social media team, Maryam Nawaz said that our social team will bring positivity in the society through social media platforms.

She said social media team will be strengthened in every district of the Country.

