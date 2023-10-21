Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday delivered a compelling address to a large assembly of enthusiastic party supporters at Minar-e-Pakistan on the occasion of Nawaz Sharif's return to the country.

Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the numerous challenges faced by the PML-N's supremo and commended the people of Pakistan for showing immense respect to their leader upon his return to Pakistan, underscoring his visionary approach for the future.

Standing alongside former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz emphatically refuted any claims of a division within the PML-N, asserting that such rumors had no basis in reality.

Furthermore, the PML-N's Chief Organizer emphasized that despite the massive turnout at Minar-e-Pakistan, a significant portion of the gathering remained outside due to the venue being already filled to capacity.

She expressed her intention not to delve into detailed discussions, as the PML-N supporters had convened primarily to hear their leader's address.