UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Departs For London Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Maryam Nawaz departs for London today

The PML-N vice-president says she cannot wait to fly to London and meet her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has departed for London from Lahor International Airport today (Wednesday).

The sources said that Maryam had said she could not wait to plan to fly to London and meet her father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The development took place just a day after she recieved her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC) deputy registrar office seized earlier in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

According to the sources, Maryam Nawaz travelled through a private airline's flight. She is likely to stay there for a month as she will also under an important surgery.

Maryam Nawaz, the sources said, would return to Pakistan with her father.

On Wednesday, she addressed a press conference and said that she could not go to London after death of her mother. She said she could not meet her father Nawaz sharif and brothers Hassan and Hussain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London From Airport

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

13 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

1 hour ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.