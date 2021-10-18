Maryam Nawaz digs her own grave: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

The Interior Minister has warned her that targeting the state institutions on the streets will have a long-lasting impact.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has strongly criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for targeting state institutions.

Sheikh Rashid has said that Maryam Nawaz has dug her own grave by making inappropriate comments about institutions.

He has expressed these worlds while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He has warned her that targeting the state institutions on the streets will have a long-lasting impact. The Interior Minister has also challenged the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that it is “a dead political elephant”.

“ The politics of “playing in ponds” is over,” says Sheikh Rashid, pointing out that opposition leaders to focus instead on bigger politics. He has also said that there is no doubt that the country is facing inflation. “I am not one of those ministers who give false hope,” he says, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying hard to control price hike.

He has emphasized that the government will have to control inflation this year. He announced a 90-day amnesty for inmates at the country’s prisons on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).