Maryam Nawaz Directs For Expeditious Work On Ring Road Project
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:13 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road on Wednesday and directed for expeditious work on the project. She also directed for expanding the scope of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.
According to the details, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted an aerial survey of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Upon her arrival at the Rawalpindi Ring Road Camp Office in Khasalha Khurd, she was briefed about the work done and the ongoing work.
The chief minister has given a deadline to complete the project by December this year. She said that the completion of the 38 Km long Ring Road project would solve the long-standing traffic problem, increase economic and business activities and would provide ease of travel for millions of citizens.
The chief minister affirmed her government's commitment that provision of funds for the project completion would be ensured. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister regarding the project. It was informed in the briefing that five interchanges would be constructed at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adyala Road, Chakri Road and Thallian. It was further briefed that railway bridges, 5 flyovers and 21 subways would be constructed on Rawalpindi Ring Road.
