Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Directs For Expeditious Work On Ring Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:13 PM

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road on Wednesday and directed for expeditious work on the project. She also directed for expanding the scope of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road on Wednesday and directed for expeditious work on the project. She also directed for expanding the scope of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

According to the details, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted an aerial survey of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Upon her arrival at the Rawalpindi Ring Road Camp Office in Khasalha Khurd, she was briefed about the work done and the ongoing work.

The chief minister has given a deadline to complete the project by December this year. She said that the completion of the 38 Km long Ring Road project would solve the long-standing traffic problem, increase economic and business activities and would provide ease of travel for millions of citizens.

The chief minister affirmed her government's commitment that provision of funds for the project completion would be ensured. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister regarding the project. It was informed in the briefing that five interchanges would be constructed at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adyala Road, Chakri Road and Thallian. It was further briefed that railway bridges, 5 flyovers and 21 subways would be constructed on Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

8 seconds ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

14 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring ..

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

2 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

30 minutes ago
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

30 minutes ago
 Five injured in Karachi road accident

Five injured in Karachi road accident

2 minutes ago
 CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing so ..

CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies

2 minutes ago
 Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Ma ..

Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..

2 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan