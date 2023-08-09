Maryam Nawaz directs youth coordinators to mobilize PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has directed the newly appointed youth coordinators to mobilize the party in the streets, neighborhoods and villages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has directed the newly appointed youth coordinators to mobilize the party in the streets, neighborhoods and villages.

She said this while addressing a party meeting held here on Wednesday under her chair. On this occasion, youth coordinators were appointed in the provincial Constituencies of Punjab and the notification was also issued.

The PML-N's Senior Vice President said that the young leadership will be given responsibilities based on their qualifications and abilities.

The traditional politics of Pakistan is changing and the youth have to change the style of politics, she added.

Maryam Nawaz further said, "To strengthen the party at the ground level, we have to work day and night." The PML-N is the future of Pakistan, she said and maintained that even the enemy cannot deny the performance and projects of PML-N.

The PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the nation has rejected the politics of chaos and corruption. She added, "Development, prosperity and success are the destiny of the nation and now the coming time belongs to all of you."