Maryam, Nawaz Discuss Education, Health, Climate Change Issues With British HC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) British High Commissioner (HC) Jane Marriott met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and discussed education, health, climate change issues in Pakistan.

The meeting held in Murree also discussed increasing education opportunities for students from Punjab in the top universities of the UK.

The Punjab chief minister informed the British HC about sustainable measures being taken for elimination of environmental pollution. During the meeting, it was agreed to benefit from mutual skills to deal with the challenges of climate change.

Maryam informed the British high commissioner about the key performance indicator (KPI) system for monitoring the police and administration to improve the quality of governance, including the ongoing initiatives for Digital Punjab.

The Punjab CM invited British institutions to invest in Nawaz Sharif IT City. She was also informed about the solar panel project in Punjab. She said that Punjab had entered the digitization era and soon it would be leading. The British institutions would be welcomed to establish IT universities, Nawaz Sharif IT Tower projects in Lahore. The City and Twin Towers project are fast approaching completion.

The chief minister appreciated the participation of foreign, Commonwealth and development offices in education and other sectors

Zoe Ware, Political Consul of British High Commissioner Islamabad was also present.

