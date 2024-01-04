Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that Maryam Nawaz has declared assets worth more than Rs. 842.5 million in various positions in Lahore, including over one thousand square canal lands.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) The details of the assets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz have been made public.

The documents reveal an increase of over Rs. 40 million in her assets.

According to the documents, Maryam Nawaz has mentioned her educational qualifications as an M.

A. in English literature and stated that she does not own any vehicles. She has revealed that she took loan of over Rs20 million from her brother.

Maryam Nawaz has also disclosed possessing gold worth Rs. 1.75 million, with over Rs. 10 million in various accounts and cash. Besides it, she has presented shares worth Rs. 1.22 million in various companies and that she has given Rs. 200,000 to her political party for a party ticket.