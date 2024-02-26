Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Elected As First Woman Chief Minister Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz elected as first woman chief minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first woman chief minister Punjab

after getting 220 votes while candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council

Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan bagged zero vote.

The PA session started almost 40 minutes behind its scheduled time of 11:00 am

with PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair.

The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed

by Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

On completion of voting and counting process, PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

announced the results and declared Maryam Nawaz as leader of the house.

The speaker also congratulated Maryam Nawaz for becoming the Punjab

chief minister.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Women From

Recent Stories

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

37 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

5 hours ago
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan