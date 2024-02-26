Maryam Nawaz elected as first woman chief minister Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first woman chief minister Punjab

after getting 220 votes while candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council

Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan bagged zero vote.

The PA session started almost 40 minutes behind its scheduled time of 11:00 am

with PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair.

The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed

by Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

On completion of voting and counting process, PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

announced the results and declared Maryam Nawaz as leader of the house.

The speaker also congratulated Maryam Nawaz for becoming the Punjab

chief minister.