Maryam Nawaz elected first woman Chief Minister of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday was elected as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab by bagging 220 votes while her opponent and candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council, Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan, could not get a single vote.

The PA session started almost 40 minutes behind its scheduled time of 11mam with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair. The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The speaker directed the secretary of the assembly to brief the members about the voting process. Once this was done, the SIC's candidate for CM requested the speaker to address the House on a point of order but he was barred from speaking. "In today's session, only elections will be held for the chief minister. You cannot speak in today's session," Speaker Khan told the SIC candidate as he tried to speak.

After being barred from speaking, the members of the SIC walked out of the House which led to a delay in the start of the election. The speaker formed a committee, comprising Khawaja Salman Rafique, Salman Nazeer, Samiullah and Khalil Tahir Sindhu, to convince the legislators to return to the assembly.

The speaker then also sent PPP's Ali Haider Gilani and PML-Q's Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to convince the SIC MPAs to return for the last time.

The speaker warned that if the lawmakers do not return, then he would move forward with the proceedings.

However, the efforts went in vain and the speaker then went ahead with the proceedings and began the process of electing a new leader of the House.

Later, on completion of voting and counting process, PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan announced the results and declared Maryam Nawaz as leader of the house.

The speaker also congratulated Maryam Nawaz for becoming the Punjab CM.

Maryam Nawaz during her maiden speech thanked Allah Almighty on her election as CM. She also congratulated Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Zaheer Iqbal Channar for being elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

In her speech in the assembly, she said, "We all are democratic workers. The PML-N faced a lot of hardships but thanks Allah Almighty, the party and its members remained unfazed. Today, I am upset that the respectable members of the opposition benches are not present here, I wish they would have been a part of the political and democratic process.” Earlier, PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council MPAs boycotted the election of the CM.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was the CM of the entire house and even of those who did not vote for her.

"Competition is the beauty of democracy," Maryam said and thanked Pakistan People's Party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, PML-Q and all allies who supported her.

She said that her appointment was an honour for every woman in the country and hoped that the tradition of female leadership would continue in the future as well. She said that she had no intentions of taking revenge.

She thanked her late mother for preparing her to face tough situations. She also paid tribute to her late mother and thanked her teachers.

She also paid tributes to her father who she said guided her from the general elections till the position she was in today.

She gave a message to youngsters to give respect to their parents as prayers of parents were very important for the success of their children.

She said she would forward legacy of PML-N's top leadership and her competition was not with opponents but with big visionary Names in the part.

Maryam Nawaz said she was not a CM of the PML-N but the entire population of Punjab across all political divides. She said she had to focus on uplift of all segments of society. "Our manifesto will be implemented right from today after I take oath as CM," she added.

She said she wanted a transparent system of governance and added that Punjab would be made a business hub.

"The government's job is to make policies and provide facilities to the business community. A one-window facility will be provided to businessmen," she added.

She said that the Ramazan relief package had been prepared as "Nigheban" and under the package essential items would be delivered at doorsteps. "Corruption would not be tolerated at all," she maintained.

"Educational scholarships will be revived and special focus would be made for empowerment of youths," she said and added that students who weer meritorious but could not afford education would be facilitated through the Punjab Endowment Fund and "we will try to get them admitted to renowned universities."

She further said that free medicines would be provided in all emergencies of public hospitals from today, adding that the health card would be started again. "Nursing schools would be upgraded," she said.

"Very soon Punjab's first air ambulance service will be started. Special focus would be on uplifting skill development institutes," she maintained. Maryam Nawaz said that safety of women in the province was her first priority. “Therefore, I am announcing a dedicated helpline for women,” she said.

She said women would also be provided with proper facilities, including separate washrooms and daycare centres at workplaces. “Harassing any woman is Maryam Nawaz’s red line,” she affirmed.

She also lauded ASP Shehr Bano for protecting the life of a teenage girl wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy printed on it from an attack by a charged mob in Lahore yesterday.

Punjab would be transformed into a digital hub, she said.

"I will establish at least five IT cities in my tenure," she vowed, saying that the PML-N will try to bring tech giants in Punjab. "We are going to launch a pilot project of free Wifi across Lahore," she said.

She also talked about equality, saying that women should be given loans equal to men. Maryam Nawaz also vowed to provide rights and protection to marginalised and minority communities.

She asserted that there will be zero tolerance for police high-handedness. "Efforts are underway to reduce environmental pollution and special initiatives would be taken for strengthening the agriculture sector," she maintained.

She said she was working on a plan to provide solar panels and facilitate consumers utilizing 300 or below electricity units. After Maryam Nawaz concluded her victory speech, the PA Speaker adjourned the session for an indefinite period.