Maryam Nawaz embraces Hamza Shehbaz, hugs her uncle Shehbaz Sharif  

For the first, by their face, both father and son looked sad and depressed perhaps for the reasons of pain and sufferings they were facing in prison and on the roads during their shifting from courts to prison or from prison to court.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz embraced her cousin Hamza Shehbaz and held her uncle Shehbaz Sharif close as a respect inside the courtroom.

Maryam Nawaz said met Hamza Shehbaz after a long interval.

The video of her embracing Hamza Shehbaz and hugging her uncle went viral on social media.

The PML-N leaders and supporters shared the video and admired the meeting their leadership inside the courtroom.

Ahsan Iqbal, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Maryam Aurangzeb and many others were there at the judicial complex.

Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the premises of the court as huge number of police contingents were deputed there.

The roads leading to the court were blocked and barbed wire was put on the streets to stop the workers to reach judicial complex.

As Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif reached the supporters chanted slogans in the favour of their leaders.

However, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were looking sad for the first time perhaps for the reasons of pain and sufferings they were going through in prison and during their shifting to courts and from courts to prisons as they got up over arrival of Maryam Nawaz.