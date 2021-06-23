UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Envious Of PM Imran Khan's Achievements, Public Affection

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz envious of PM Imran Khan's achievements, public affection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday in response to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's news conference said she was envious and facing personal revenge against Prime Minister Imran Khan due to his achievements and public affection for him.

In a statement issued here the Minister lashed out the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz for her accusations leveled against the Prime Minister.

Zartaj said Maryam had forgotten that her father started mortgaging motorways and airports. "If there is to be condemnation, it is to condemn her absconder father," she added.

She regretted that those (the Opposition parties) who have left no stone unturned in shaking the foundations of the country were criticizing the government in the name of development.

"Imran Khan is struggling to bring back the stolen assets of Pakistan, Zartaj Gul mentioned.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she said has become a psychiatric patient due to failure of PDM and resignation deadline and also for lying to the nation.

The people are well aware of benamidar and they can never be fooled, she said.

"Opposition is worried about why Imran Khan changed the course of the country's economic decline as a result of a brilliant strategy," Zartaj Gul underlined.

"This budget has put the last nail in the political coffin of the opposition. Traders, industrialists, farmers, salaried workers are all happy because their economic rights have been taken care of while preparing the financial budget," Zartaj Gul said.

Zartaj said PM Imran Khan pulled the country out of economic quagmire, gave new hope to debt-ridden nation and embarked on historic journey of economic and administrative reforms.

The successful policies were bearing fruit as the growth rate was recorded 3.94%, record remittances and accelerated activity in the economic and construction sectors were registered, she added.

"Empowering women is the foundation of a civilized and enlightened society. PM Imran Khan takes practical steps to empower women in real sense," she said.

She remarked that Pakistan is the custodian of great cultural heritage and we are proud of the freedom our religion has given us.

She clarified the PML-N Vice President that Maryam Nawaz should know that low-minded thinking was the one where one used to arrogantly defend corruption and malpractices.

