Maryam Nawaz Expected To Visit Sindh Soon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Maryam Nawaz expected to visit Sindh soon  

The latest reports say that a number of influential figures from Sindh are expected to join the PML-N, with the party's chief organizer actively spearheading outreach efforts within the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to undertake a visit to Sindh later this month, as disclosed by sources familiar with the matter on Friday.

These sources indicated that a number of influential figures from Sindh are expected to join the PML-N, with the party's chief organizer actively spearheading outreach efforts within the province.

They also revealed that an intricately planned itinerary is presently under development for Maryam Nawaz's visit, encompassing significant locations such as Karachi and Hyderabad.

This visit has been strategically orchestrated to bolster the PML-N's presence and engagement in the province.

Besides it, it is anticipated that Maryam Nawaz's impending visit will coincide with the announcement of new office-bearers for the PML-N's Sindh chapter.

The provincial arm of the party has already commenced preparations in anticipation of Maryam Nawaz's visit, ensuring that the event is executed seamlessly and efficiently.

