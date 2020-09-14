UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Expresses Concerns Over PTI Leaders’ Support For CCPO Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:56 PM

Maryam Nawaz expresses concerns over PTI leaders’ support for CCPO Lahore

Maryam Nawaz who recently changed her profile picture with her cousin Hamza Shehbaz asks PTI government that why its ministers and official spokespersons came forward in support of CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh after he snubbed the gang-rape victim.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has once again expressed serious concerns over reaction of PTI ministers and official spokesperson who came forward to defend Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh regarding his statement about the gang-rape victim.

Maryam Nawaz raised question that why the PTI ministers and official spokesperson rushed immediately to rescue CCPO Lahore.

“Whether CCPO so special that PTI leaders and official spokesperson came to defend his position?,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said: “PTI leaders who roamed in the officials cars day and night and accompanied by the official guards did not know that the common women did not have cars to travel.

They [common women] have to go to different places but it doesn’t matter that they are as their security is the responsibility of the state,”

Maryam made these remarks at the moment when CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh appeared before the Lahore High Court to explain his position as to why he made “such remarks”.

A day earlier, the PML-N government demanded the ruling PTI to step down over Motorway incident.

On other hand, police claimed that Shafqat—the close friend of Abid Ali—confessed his involvement in the case. The police arrested him with the help of Waqarul Hassan.

Police said that it was major development in the case. However, the prime suspect Abid Ali was still at large.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Abid Ali Women Government

Recent Stories

Lampard laughs off Klopp's Chelsea spending jibe

9 seconds ago

MWMC launches special cleaniless drive ahead of H ..

11 seconds ago

Pompeo Thanks US Ambassador to China for Service A ..

13 seconds ago

Oregon equestrian center becomes refuge for animal ..

15 seconds ago

Turkey's automotive production soars in August

16 seconds ago

Turkey Not Expecting EU Sanctions Over Maritime Te ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.