Maryam Nawaz expresses concerns over PTI leaders’ support for CCPO Lahore

Maryam Nawaz who recently changed her profile picture with her cousin Hamza Shehbaz asks PTI government that why its ministers and official spokespersons came forward in support of CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh after he snubbed the gang-rape victim.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has once again expressed serious concerns over reaction of PTI ministers and official spokesperson who came forward to defend Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh regarding his statement about the gang-rape victim.

Maryam Nawaz raised question that why the PTI ministers and official spokesperson rushed immediately to rescue CCPO Lahore.

“Whether CCPO so special that PTI leaders and official spokesperson came to defend his position?,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said: “PTI leaders who roamed in the officials cars day and night and accompanied by the official guards did not know that the common women did not have cars to travel.

They [common women] have to go to different places but it doesn’t matter that they are as their security is the responsibility of the state,”

Maryam made these remarks at the moment when CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh appeared before the Lahore High Court to explain his position as to why he made “such remarks”.

A day earlier, the PML-N government demanded the ruling PTI to step down over Motorway incident.

On other hand, police claimed that Shafqat—the close friend of Abid Ali—confessed his involvement in the case. The police arrested him with the help of Waqarul Hassan.

Police said that it was major development in the case. However, the prime suspect Abid Ali was still at large.