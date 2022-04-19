UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Felicitates Newly Sworn-in Women Cabinet Members

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Maryam Nawaz felicitates newly sworn-in women cabinet members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday felicitated the newly sworn-in women members of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's cabinet.

Five women, including three Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sherry Rehman and Shazia Marri, and two ministers of the state Aisha Ghous Pasha and Hina Rabbani Khar took oath as part of the 37-member cabinet at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr earlier in the day.

With the pictures of Shazia Marri, Marriyum Auranzeb and Hinna Rabbani Khar, the PML-N leader in a post on her Twitter handle, said , "Best wishes & more power to all these wonderful women as they become the face of the government & the country. As women are the identity of Pakistan, it is one of my biggest dreams to see women excelling in every field in Pakistan and it has to start from the very top."

