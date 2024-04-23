Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Felicitates Raisi On 45th Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has felicitated President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During a meeting with the visiting President of Iran Dr. Raisi and his wife Dr. Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, she thanked the distinguished dignitary for visiting Lahore, says a handout issued here by the DGPR.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said Pak-Iran friendship spans over decades, adding that her government wished to work on economic projects for elimination of poverty. She stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation for industrial and agricultural progress.

Maryam Nawaz said Punjab will welcome investment from Iran in the value-added livestock market in the province, adding that both the countries could earn valuable foreign exchange through the establishment of MDF zones and halal meat export.

She informed the Iranian President that immense opportunities are available in Punjab for investment in the environment-friendly Green Energy sector.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif conveyed her earnest wishes for the prosperity and peace of the people in Iran.

President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for according a warm welcome.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senior Minister Myrriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chaudhry Shafey Hussain and Bilal Yasin were present during the meeting. Iranian Consul General to Lahore Mehran Movahhedfar was also present.

