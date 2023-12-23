Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday filed the nomination papers to contest general elections from two National Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday filed the nomination papers to contest general elections from two National Assembly

constituencies of Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz had filed the nomination papers to contest elections from NA-119 and NA-120.

Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers were submitted to returning officer concerned by Khawaja

Imran Nazir and Sohail Shaukat Butt.

The returning officer had fixed December 30 for scrutiny of the nomination papers.