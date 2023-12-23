Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Files Nomination Papers From NA-119, NA-120

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday filed the nomination papers to contest general elections from two National Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday filed the nomination papers to contest general elections from two National Assembly

constituencies of Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz had filed the nomination papers to contest elections from NA-119 and NA-120.

Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers were submitted to returning officer concerned by Khawaja

Imran Nazir and Sohail Shaukat Butt.

The returning officer had fixed December 30 for scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz December Muslim From Nomination Papers NA-119 NA-120

Recent Stories

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

24 seconds ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

25 seconds ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

27 seconds ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

2 minutes ago
 GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 ..

GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

2 minutes ago
Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in elec ..

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker Prime ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits five hospitals, reviews upgr ..

2 minutes ago
 Kech Fact Finding Committee to be held on Dec 26

Kech Fact Finding Committee to be held on Dec 26

47 minutes ago
 Imran files nomination papers from NA-122

Imran files nomination papers from NA-122

47 minutes ago
 Governor underscores significance of youngsters fo ..

Governor underscores significance of youngsters for country’s development

47 minutes ago
 UN rights chief warns starvation must not be allow ..

UN rights chief warns starvation must not be allowed in war-ravaged Gaza

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan