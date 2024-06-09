Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Focusing On Resolving Public Problems: MPA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Maryam Nawaz focusing on resolving public problems: MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focusing on resolving public problems.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of labor union and trade union representatives at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

He said the Chief Minister had fulfilled the promise of providing quality and low-cost bread (roti) to the people. This is a historic relief to 130 million people in the first 100 days of any government.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has made a significant reduction in the prices of food items. Prices of flour, bread, roti and naan decreased by 48% in the first 100 days, he added.

Members Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Muhammad Faisal Ikram and Chaudhry Tariq Subhani were also present on this occasion.

Manshaullah said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to deliver the right of the people to their doorsteps by putting the self-respect of the people first and her Dream App launch is a link in this chain.

He said that on the instructions of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Department of Labour and Manpower Punjab has accelerated the process of death, marriage grants and educational scholarships to workers and directed that those entitled to the rights should be delivered to their doorsteps and the people should not have to go to government offices for their rights.

The MPA said that the labor department had issued 360 cheques for marriage grants and 39 cheques for death grants to the labourers of Sialkot district, the total value of which is Rs82 million.

He said that the number of beds in Social Security Hospital will be increased, while the scope of Quaid-e-Azam Workers Welfare Schools would also be expanded.

