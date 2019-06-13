UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Fulfills Thalassemia Patient’s Wish

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:54 PM

Maryam Nawaz fulfills Thalassemia patient’s wish

Before going to the rally, Maryam Nawaz met a young Thalassemia patient who is a strong supporter of PML-N.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz fulfilled the wish of a Thalassemia patient by meeting him in Zafarwal.

Maryam Nawaz led a public rally in Zafarwal on Wednesday. A large number of people had attended the public rally.

Before going to the rally, Maryam Nawaz met a young Thalassemia patient who is a strong supporter of PML-N.

During the meeting, the PML-N leader asked the boy to pray for Mian Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, who are currently in jail.

She also presented him a cheque on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

The boy had posters of several PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, pasted on the wall of his room. He was happy to meet Maryam Nawaz.

While addressing the public rally in Zafarwal on Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz said that PTI led Federal government on Tuesday unveiled a Rs7,022 billion austerity budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, setting ambitious tax collection targets to stabilise a faltering economy.

While terming the budget 2019-2020 as IMF budget, Maryam said government has raised the prices of food and other commodities burdening the poor people who are already suffering because of the incompetence of the administration.

She said every day of the incompetent Khan is damaging the country.

She further said this is not a budget but a prescription for sucking blood of poor. She said this black document would push Pakistan backwards and poor of this country would face further difficulties.

She added that today everyone including businessmen, salaried class and workers must be remembering Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Jail Young Muslim Government Blood Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

36 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

36 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

36 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

41 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.