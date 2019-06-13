Maryam Nawaz fulfills Thalassemia patient’s wish

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz fulfilled the wish of a Thalassemia patient by meeting him in Zafarwal.

Maryam Nawaz led a public rally in Zafarwal on Wednesday. A large number of people had attended the public rally.

During the meeting, the PML-N leader asked the boy to pray for Mian Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, who are currently in jail.

She also presented him a cheque on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

The boy had posters of several PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, pasted on the wall of his room. He was happy to meet Maryam Nawaz.

While addressing the public rally in Zafarwal on Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz said that PTI led Federal government on Tuesday unveiled a Rs7,022 billion austerity budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, setting ambitious tax collection targets to stabilise a faltering economy.

While terming the budget 2019-2020 as IMF budget, Maryam said government has raised the prices of food and other commodities burdening the poor people who are already suffering because of the incompetence of the administration.

She said every day of the incompetent Khan is damaging the country.

She further said this is not a budget but a prescription for sucking blood of poor. She said this black document would push Pakistan backwards and poor of this country would face further difficulties.

She added that today everyone including businessmen, salaried class and workers must be remembering Nawaz Sharif.