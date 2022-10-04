Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branch

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N vice-president visits LHC judicial branch along with her lawyer and party leaders to get passport.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesdsy recieved her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC) judicial branch.

Maryam Nawaz visited the branch along with her party leaders and lawyer Advocate Amjad Pervaiz.

The development took place a day after the LHC ordered the officials concerned to return the passport to Maryam Nawaz seized earlier in Chaudhary Mills reference.

It took four years to Maryam Nawaz to get her passport.