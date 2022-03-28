UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Gives Interesting Response To PM Imran’s Claim Of Written Threat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 28, 2022 | 03:28 PM

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imran’s claim of written threat

The PML-N vice-president has shared a video clip of Mr.Bean on her Twitter account and described what she thinks about the letter claimed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.  

Gujranwala: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th , 2022) PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has a video clip of renowned comedian Mr. Bean to make fun of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim of a written threat.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz, without writing anything, just shared the video clip to describe what she thought about Imran Khan’s claim he received a letter in which some foreign powers threatened to topple his government.

In the video clip, Mr.

Bean is seen sealing envelopes containing letters which apparently he had written himself and dropping the same into his own room through the hole of his door and later surprised to see the same by coming into that same room.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his speech in Islamabad had said that he had written evidence which came from abroad and threatened his government.

He said "some of our people are being used to topple the government."

