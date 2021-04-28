Maryam Nawaz gives tough response to PM Imran over London property statement

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N vice-president says they have made property in London with their ‘Halal-money’, and have not eaten donations, funds and money of the foreigners.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday gave tough response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about Sharif family’s properties in London.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said they bought houses and made properties in London through their “halal-money”.

She said they [Sharifs] did not eat donations, funds and money of foreigners.

The PML-N leader made these comments in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that they [Sharifs] made their properties in very expensive areas of London.