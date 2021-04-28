UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Gives Tough Response To PM Imran Over London Property Statement

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

Maryam Nawaz gives tough response to PM Imran over London property statement

The PML-N vice-president says they have made property in London with their ‘Halal-money’,   and have not eaten donations, funds and money of the foreigners.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday gave tough response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about Sharif family’s properties in London.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said they bought houses and made properties in London through their “halal-money”.

She said they [Sharifs] did not eat donations, funds and money of foreigners.

The PML-N leader made these comments in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that they [Sharifs] made their properties in very expensive areas of London.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter London Money

Recent Stories

Rangers arrests Zeeshan Lamba of notorious Honda C ..

3 minutes ago

DC constitutes committees to ensure implement ban ..

3 minutes ago

585 Rescue officials vaccinated

3 minutes ago

News about decrease in EOBI's active employers num ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov on Bulgaria's New Claims: They Could Also A ..

3 minutes ago

Results of 3rd Group's Work to Be Expressed in Agr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.