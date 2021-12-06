Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz sing at family function for Junaid Safdar

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N Central Leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly was singing a song at a family function has stormed into social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and central leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz sang songs at a family function to express happiness over the marriage of Junaid Safdar—the son of PML-N vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

‘Hamein tum se pyar hey’, sang Hamza Shehbaz surrounded by close family members and some women leaders of the party were also present there. Captain Safdar was also there.

The video clip of Hamza Shehbaz stormed into the social media.

But Maryam Nawaz voice was so amazing. She sang beautifully to express her joy over the wedding of her son Junaid Safdar.

Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, is back to Lahore and Walima ceremony of his marriage will be held on December 17.