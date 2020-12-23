UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Happy Over Warm Welcome In Mardan By JUI-F, ANP Workers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:12 PM

Maryam Nawaz happy over warm welcome in Mardan by JUI-F, ANP workers

The local administration has refused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold public gathering in the city amid fears of fast-spreading COVID-19.

MARDAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is happy over warm welcome by the workers and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP).

Maryam Nawaz reached Mardan city where the supporters and workers of both parties surrounded her vehicle, and showered rose petal on it.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz shared the clip showing a street packed with the workers and supports of both parties, standing there and welcoming PML-N leaders.

Earlier, The local administration refused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold any public gathering due to increasing cases of COVID-19, the sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Democratic Movement had planned to hold public gathering today at Noshera road, and for this purpose, the leaders of the movement had sought permission from the local administration.

However, the administration refused PDM to hold any public meeting amid fears of Coronavirus.

Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were due today to address the rally and all arrangements for this gathering had been completed.

PDM had also sought permission to hold a public meeting, however, the district administration of Mardan refused to grant permission to opposition’s alliance in view of second coronavirus wave in the country.

According to a local tv, DPO Mardan Zahid Ullah said that foolproof security arrangements were made for the rally.

“Almost two thousand personnel of police have been designated to ensure se3curity to rally,” he added.

