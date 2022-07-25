UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Highlights Importance Of Justice Dispensation Without Discrimination

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Maryam Nawaz highlights importance of justice dispensation without discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday highlighted the importance of justice dispensation in society without any discrimination for achieving required goals of national development and prosperity.

Addressing a news conference along with Federal cabinet members and leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she quoted the famous saying of Winston Churchill, who during the World War-II had raised the question "whether the country courts are dispensing justice, if yes, no force of the world can defeat us." She said it was unfortunate that during the past few years, there was a series of "startling decisions by the judiciary", adding there could be a 'wrong decision' but it should not have consistency as the court verdicts left deep impact on society for decades.

MORE/

