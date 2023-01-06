UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz In Good Condition After Throat Surgery In Geneva :Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surgery in Geneva :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was in good condition after her throat surgery in Geneva, which last for three hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was in good condition after her throat surgery in Geneva, which last for three hours.

The minister, in a tweet, said the PML-N vice president had extended gratitude to the people, especially the party workers who had prayed and conveyed good wishes to her.

