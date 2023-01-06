- Home
Maryam Nawaz In Good Condition After Throat Surgery In Geneva :Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 10:42 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was in good condition after her throat surgery in Geneva, which last for three hours
The minister, in a tweet, said the PML-N vice president had extended gratitude to the people, especially the party workers who had prayed and conveyed good wishes to her.